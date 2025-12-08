GK Vasan seeks Rs 35,000 per acre crop aid

THANJAVUR: Tamil Maanila Congress-Moopanar (TMC-M) president GK Vasan on Sunday urged the State government to provide Rs 35,000 per acre as relief for paddy crops damaged by recent rains and cyclones in the Delta region.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Papanasam in Thanjavur district, he said samba and thaladi paddy fields in Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts had suffered extensive damage.

He said sugarcane, banana, betel leaf, turmeric and tuber crops were also severely affected and called on agriculture and horticulture officials to assess the losses and provide compensation. He also urged the State to firmly oppose the Mekedatu dam proposal

Meanwhile, Vasan said sugarcane and other produce should be procured directly from farmers for Pongal distribution.