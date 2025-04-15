GK Mani says all is well in PMK, puts to rest ‘minor’ unrest

CHENNAI: PMK honorary president GK Mani announced on Tuesday that the party's internal 'feud' has been amicably settled, reaffirming party unity ahead of its upcoming youth conference.

Addressing the media at the State Secretariat here, Mani said, "The minor unrest within the PMK has been resolved. There is complete harmony now, and the issue will not escalate further. Such differences are not uncommon in political parties."

He added that PMK founder S Ramadoss and party president Anbumani Ramadoss will jointly attend the Chithirai Full Moon Vanniyar Youth Conference, scheduled for May 11 at Mamallapuram.

"The conference will be conducted on a grand scale and will reflect the party's ideological strength and solidarity," he said.

When asked whether PMK remains part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and whether AIADMK's re-entry impacts the dynamics, Mani remained non-committal.

"Our founder Ramadoss will make an official announcement regarding our alliance status soon," he stated.

