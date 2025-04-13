Father-son war worsens in PMK as Anbumani refuses to give up president post

CHENNAI: Two days after his father S Ramadoss made an announcement to remove him from the post of PMK president, Anbumani Ramadoss issued a statement, late on Saturday night, addressing the functionaries that he will continue as the president of the party.

"I was elected as the party president by the general council members as per the rules. The Election Commission also has recognized the appointment. I will continue to work as the president of PMK. I am committed to fulfil the reason which the party had elected me and the reason that Maruthuvar Iyah (S Ramadoss) launched the party," Anbumani said in the statement.

Expressing confidence that he would get support from all the cadres, he added that there are unexpected confusions pertaining to the presidency of the party. "I am writing this to clear the air hoping that the confusions should not affect the ground of the party as well as the Vanniyar conference to be held in Mahabalipuram. We have two targets that should be achieved immediately. One is to successfully conduct the conference and another is to win more seats in 2026 state assembly elections," he said.

Continuing to address S Ramadoss as Iyah throughout the statement, Anbumani hinted that he would take a final call on forming an alliance for the upcoming election.

"It is my duty to form a strong alliance for the election as per the wishes of the cadres and guidance of Maruthuvar Iyah. As the president of the party, its topmost responsibility is to fulfil the formation of a strong alliance," he expressed.

He further added, "I repeat...my first duty is to fulfill the ambitions of Maruthuvar Iyah and lead the party in a way to add laurels to him. I will meet you (cadres) soon," he said.

Addressing the media persons on Thursday, party founder Ramadoss declared that he would take the post of president and Anbumani Ramadoss would be appointed as working president.

While leaders plead the leadership to resolve the issue amicably to prevent fissure within the party, Ramadoss remains firm on his decision forcing Anbumani to retaliate.