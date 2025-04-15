PMK’s father-son war spills over to second rung leaders

CHENNAI: The power struggle between PMK founder S Ramadoss and party president Anbumani Ramadoss has spilled over to second rung leaders in the two camps who are fighting with each other.

PMK general secretary Vadivel Ravanan condemned remarks made by the party’s treasurer Thilagabama, a supporter of Anbumani, calling the remarks immature and deeply disrespectful toward party founder Ramadoss. He advised Thilagabama to withdraw her statements and voluntarily exit the party.

In a statement, Ravanan stated that Thilagabama, who joined the party only recently, does not know PMK’s ideology or history of struggles. “She has not participated in any of the agitations, protests, rallies, conferences, or public meetings organised by the party over the past 35 years,” he said.

He accused Thilagabama of wrongly blaming party founder Ramadoss, over her remarks of “democratic assassination,” adding that such statements were childish and baseless. “Dr Ramadoss has always guided the party with wise decisions and correct political actions. To accuse him in such a manner shows a lack of gratitude and understanding,” he added.

Ravanan further claimed that Thilagabama was an outsider, elevated to the treasurer post solely on Ramadoss’s recommendation and support to give women leadership opportunities.

Calling her a “political novice” and “germ that entered the party to destroy it from within,” he emphasised that PMK remains one of the most democratic parties in the State. The PMK leader, who has been the party’s general secretary for the past 15 years, strongly advised Thilagabama to withdraw her statements and voluntarily exit the party. “It would be in her best interest to step down. Even leaders like Kalaignar waited respectfully for PMK founder’s decisions. It is disgraceful that someone who joined yesterday dares to ridicule him,” he said.

Thilagabama had written on her Facebook page on April 10 that the democracy has been murdered in the PMK after Ramadoss announced that he would take over the charge of party president replacing his son Anbumani. She termed the decision to remove Anbumani from president position wrong. Meanwhile, Anbumani has stated on Saturday that he would continue to serve as PMK president under the guidance of his father Ramadoss.