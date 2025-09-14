Giving up film earnings no sacrifice, learn from Communist leaders: CPM to Vijay

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Sunday took exception to TVK founder-president Vijay’s recent comment that “one need not enter politics to earn money,” saying it was being portrayed by the media as though the actor was making a great sacrifice.

Posting on social media platform X, Shanmugam said towering Marxist leaders such as former Chief Ministers EMS Namboodiripad, Jyoti Basu, Nirupam Chakraborty, Dasarath Deb, EK Nayanar, Manik Sarkar, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and VS Achuthanandan had devoted more than six to seven decades to public service without ever being accused, even by their political adversaries, of using office for personal gain.

He recalled that stalwarts such as EMS, P Sundarayya and Harkishan Singh Surjeet, who served as general secretaries of the CPM, had even donated inherited family properties to the party. “Not only senior leaders but grassroots members, too, have given their assets for public use. Communist politics is about sacrificing body, wealth and spirit for the people, not merely refraining from making money,” he said.

The remarks came after Vijay, addressing a campaign rally in Ariyalur on Saturday, declared that he had entered politics solely to serve the public. “What’s the big deal about money? I have seen enough of it. Should I come into politics to make money? No need. I have no other intention other than to serve you,” the actor told supporters.

Urging the actor to “read history”, Shanmugam added, “to understand what sacrifice for the people truly means, study the lives of Communist leaders.”