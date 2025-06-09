Girls not safe in govt homes too, ‘Dravidian model’ all fake: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the sexual assault attempt on a girl student staying in a government service home in Tambaram and criticised the government for failing to protect women.

In a statement, Anbumani said that a security personnel of the home assaulted the girl, who was staying alone as other students went to their homes on Sunday. "The girl suffered injuries and fractures in both legs. The girl stayed in the home believing that the government facility was safer after losing her father," he added.

Asking why there were no other staff present in the home at the time of the attack, raising questions over the missing warden and women staff during the time of the crime, Anbumani urged the DMK government to come clean.

"There is no safety for women in the State. Girls are being assaulted in universities and government homes. But the chief minister lives in an imaginary world, assuming that people are living happily. He does not do anything (to stop such incidents)," he said.

Criticising that the "Dravidian model' government has created an unsafe environment for women, Anbumani said that PMK will work towards removing DMK from power.