Begin typing your search...
Girl student dies after fainting in Namakkal restroom
Parents and relatives were shocked to hear of the untimely demise of the young woman who had gone for catering training.
CHENNAI: A catering student fainted and passed away suddenly in a restroom near Kollimalai in Namakkal district, on Wednesday, as reported by Thanthi TV.
Parents and relatives were shocked to hear of the untimely demise of the young woman who had gone for catering training.
They have gathered at the Namakkal Government Hospital.
Futher details are awaited.
Next Story