Begin typing your search...

    Girl student dies after fainting in Namakkal restroom

    Parents and relatives were shocked to hear of the untimely demise of the young woman who had gone for catering training.

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Aug 2024 10:47 AM GMT
    Girl student dies after fainting in Namakkal restroom
    X

    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A catering student fainted and passed away suddenly in a restroom near Kollimalai in Namakkal district, on Wednesday, as reported by Thanthi TV.

    Parents and relatives were shocked to hear of the untimely demise of the young woman who had gone for catering training.

    They have gathered at the Namakkal Government Hospital.

    Futher details are awaited.

    DeathStudent DeathNamakkalCatering Student DeathKollimalai
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick