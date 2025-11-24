Girl hurt in Nagercoil dog attack, 2 booked

NAGERCOIL: A 10-year-old girl was injured after a pet dog reportedly chased and bit her outside her house in Thangam Nagar, Nagercoil, on Saturday.

The child’s mother, Prathiba, who works as a bank manager, stated in her complaint that the dog owned by a neighbour, Godfrey, attacked her daughter while she was playing outside.

The girl sustained injuries to her right hand and leg and was taken to Asaripallam GH, where she is undergoing treatment. Prathiba alleged that when she questioned the incident, Godfrey and his father, Maghilan, abused her and issued death threats.

Based on her complaint, Nesamani Nagar police registered a case against both men under three sections and began an investigation. CCTV footage of the incident has been circulating on social media.

Prathiba also told police that the same dog had bitten her son two years ago, after which police had issued warnings to the owner.