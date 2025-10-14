Girl, grandmom trampled by wild elephants

Begin typing your search...

    According to forest officials, the herd entered the labour quarters in search of food. As the animals rampaged through the area, they attacked a house where the victims – identified as Asala (55) and her granddaughter Hemasri – were asleep.

    14 Oct 2025
    CHENNAI: A 55-year-old woman and her young granddaughter were trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants that strayed into a workers’ settlement near Valparai in Coimbatore during the early hours of Monday.

    The incident happened around 3.30 am at the Water Falls Estate, a tea plantation region known for frequent elephant movement.

    Both were fatally trampled before neighbours could raise an alarm. Their bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem examination at Valparai Government Hospital.

    Forest personnel from the Valparai Range rushed to the spot. The officials are also setting up additional warning systems and patrols to monitor elephant movement.

    Valparai, located in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve buffer zone, has witnessed several similar tragedies over the past few years.

