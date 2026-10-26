Gingee girl missing case: Police probing all angles, says Minister Nirmalkumar

Defending the state government's transparency and commitment to public safety, he challenged the opposition DMK's claims regarding the current state of law and order in Tamil Nadu.

He asserted that the state police have been conducting an intensive search, with the DGP monitoring the progress daily to ensure a thorough investigation.

Speaking to reporters here, the minister addressed law and order concerns, political allegations from the principal opposition DMK, and updates regarding the state's power sector and recruitment plans.

Providing an update on the Gingee girl missing case, Minister Nirmalkumar said, "The police department is investigating the case from every conceivable angle to locate the missing girl at the earliest. The Director General of Police (DGP) is personally reviewing the progress of the investigation on a daily basis to ensure a transparent and thorough inquiry."