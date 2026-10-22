Missing Gingee girl case shifted to CB-CID as search enters 10th day

The missing girl, identified as Hemavathi, is the second daughter of the couple Vadivelu and Bhavani, who reside on Kulakkarai Street in Alampoondi village near Gingee.

The girl went missing under mysterious circumstances in the early hours of October 12. According to the complaint lodged by her parents, after celebrating her birthday on October 11, she was sleeping inside her house at midnight when she suddenly disappeared.

Based on the complaint, the Villupuram district police registered a case and launched a search operation. To trace the child, eight special teams were formed under the supervision of three Deputy Superintendents of Police.

As part of the investigation, the special teams examined CCTV footage and also analysed nearly 600 suspicious mobile phone call records from the locality and questioned several persons.