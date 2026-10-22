Missing Gingee girl case shifted to CB-CID as search enters 10th day

CHENNAI: The investigation into the disappearance of a 7-year-old girl near Gingee in Villupuram district, who has remained untraced for ten days, has been transferred to the Crime Branch-CID (CBCID) on Wednesday.
The missing girl, identified as Hemavathi, is the second daughter of the couple Vadivelu and Bhavani, who reside on Kulakkarai Street in Alampoondi village near Gingee.
The girl went missing under mysterious circumstances in the early hours of October 12. According to the complaint lodged by her parents, after celebrating her birthday on October 11, she was sleeping inside her house at midnight when she suddenly disappeared.
Based on the complaint, the Villupuram district police registered a case and launched a search operation. To trace the child, eight special teams were formed under the supervision of three Deputy Superintendents of Police.
As part of the investigation, the special teams examined CCTV footage and also analysed nearly 600 suspicious mobile phone call records from the locality and questioned several persons.
Despite extensive search and investigation, police said there has been no breakthrough in the case even after 10 days since the girl went missing.
The case also attracted criticism from political leaders, after which Director General of Police Mahesh Kumar Agarwal on Wednesday ordered transfer of the case to the CBCID for further investigation.
The police added that all angles, including suspected abduction, are being probed.
A massive search is under way with more than 200 police personnel, special investigation teams and sniffer dogs deployed across the local terrain.
As part of the search, police personnel are visiting every house in the village, collecting details from residents and thoroughly checking the premises. The police are continuing the search on Alampoondi hill with the help of a sniffer dog. They are also perusing the CCTV footage.
Additionally, a team led by retired forensic science expert Shanmugam from Chennai is also conducting forensic examinations at the girl’s house.