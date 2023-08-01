GI tag for Chedibutta saree, Matti banana

TIRUCHY: With GI tag for three commodities — Chedibutta saree, Matti banana and Jaderi namakatti — Tamil Nadu tops the states with a maximum of 58 articles with the tag, said P Sanjai Gandhi, IPR Attorney and president of Intellectual Property Rights Attorney Association, India on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Sanjai Gandhi said the application for the registration of the Jaderi namakatti in Tiruvannamalai, Chedibutta Saree from Veeranallur in Tirunelveli and Matti banana from Kanniyakumari were made on various dates on behalf of the respective associations. The applications were processed and on March 30, were published in the Geographical Indication Journal by the GoI.

Since there was no objection received, on Monday, they were given GI tag officially. “With the Chedibutta saree, Matti banana and Jaderi namakatti obtaining GI tag, Tamil Nadu tops the states with GI tag for 58 commodities,” said Sanjai Gandhi.

He said the honour would secure the livelihood of the producers of these commodities.