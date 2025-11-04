Get SIR’s enumeration forms at your doorstep on Nov 4

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India will kick-start the door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters’ list, which will be carried out by booth-level officers in Chennai from today (Tuesday).

On Monday, a meeting was held with all political parties, including the DMK, AIADMK, Congress, BJP, Aam Aadmi Party, CPM and others, headed by Corporation Commissioner and District Election Officer J Kumaragurubaran at Ripon Building.

Speaking to DT Next, a senior official in the Corporation said, “The booth-level officers (BLO) will instruct administrators about the process, and dos and don’ts. After distributing the enumeration forms, the BLO will visit the particular house three times or more.”

The goal is to ensure accuracy of the electoral rolls by identifying the names of absent, shifted, deceased voters or duplicate names and collecting details from the electors from the voters’ list. “The real residents at a particular location, who often visit their houses or living areas, will not be affected. With the assurance of the relatives and political party representatives in the verification, the elector’s name will be included,” added the official.

For the meeting, only 2 representatives were allowed to participate and speak on the party’s behalf. However, the AIADMK brought 4. This led to an argument between the participants and Commissioner Kumaragurubaran, after which AIADMK retained only 2 members – former MLA Sathyanarayan and former MP Balaganga – for the meeting.

While DMK and its alliance party representatives opposed the SIR, AIADMK wholeheartedly supported it and accepted the inclusion of guest workers in Tamil Nadu in the voter list. “If the people in TN get a Union government job in Delhi, they have voting rights in the State,” said a party member from the AIADMK. “That’s why guest workers in TN can be included in the voter list.”

The door-to-door enumeration is scheduled to begin from today (November 4and go on for a month till December 4. The publication of the draft voters’ list is slated for December 9. The claims and objections can be listed from December 8 to January 8. Final voter list is expected to be published on February 7.