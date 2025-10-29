Get 70 more votes per booth: CM Stalin to cadre

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday urged party office-bearers and cadre to secure at least 70 additional votes in every polling booth to ensure the party’s victory and its return to power for the seventh time in 2026.

Addressing the party office bearers at Mahabalipuram, Stalin said that if every booth recorded a 70-vote increase for the DMK-led alliance, victory was guaranteed. “Booth-level meetings should be held daily, and attendance should include office-bearers from the branch to the State level. The details of these meetings and the targets achieved should be sent to me through the district secretaries every week,” he said, adding that he would personally follow up with functionaries over the phone.

Stalin appealed to every office-bearer to take personal responsibility for the success of their respective polling stations. “Even if you are a state-level functionary, treat your booth as your battleground. I will myself participate in a meeting in my booth to ensure victory there,” he said.