TN govt generated 31 lakh jobs in 3 years against 50L target set by CM, says TRB Rajaa

TIRUCHY: Following up on the Chief Minister’s target of achieving 50 lakh employment in the state, the government has generated 31 lakh jobs in the past three years with 50 per cent reservation for women, Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa said on Thursday

The target set by CM would certainly be achieved soon as the investors are keen on investing in Tamil Nadu, the minister said after inaugurating a new IT firm at Tidel Park in Thanjavur

The minister told the media persons that Tamil Nadu has received more foreign investment compared to the other states in the country owing to an investor-friendly environment. “We have received a total foreign investment of 10 lakh crore in the past three years and Tamil Nadu tops in the nation in attracting foreign investments”, said the minister.

Meanwhile, the minister stated that all slots are booked within 15 days of the inauguration of the Tidel park in Thanjavur and there is a demand for one more Tidel park and this would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister. SIPCOT infrastructure is nearing completion and many industries have sent feelers to occupy their place in the premises, the minister said.

In the meantime, the minister assured that the agriculture industries alone will be established in the Protected Agricultural Zone and a fund of Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated. “At the same time, industries without affecting the environment might also be established in Thanjavur which would facelift the economy of Thanjavur and the neighbouring districts and generate more employment opportunities,” Rajaa said.

Answering a query on the Thanjavur airport, the minister said that steps are being initiated to start flight service from Thanjavur. MP S Murasoli, District Collector B Priyanka Pankajam and others were present during the occasion.