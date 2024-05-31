General transfer counselling for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare schools in Tamil Nadu will be held on June 10

CHENNAI: State Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department on Thursday informed that the general transfer counselling for Adi Dravidar school teachers will be held on June 10.

According to the release, the online general transfer counselling for the current academic year 2024-25 for the posts of Headmasters, Post Graduate Teachers, Computer Instructors, Director of Physical Education/Physical Education Teachers of Adi Dravidar Welfare Higher Secondary schools (intra and inter district) and Headmaster posts of Adi Dravidar Welfare Middle Schools and Primary Schools (intra district only) will be held on June 10, 2024 around 10 am at the respective District offices of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department.

"Only those who have already applied online for general transfer counselling are requested to participate in the online counselling, " the release said.