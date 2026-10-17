Gem Veeramani case: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of SRMU leader’s son

CHENNAI: The Chennai POCSO Special Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail petition of Prakash, son of SRMU general secretary N Kannaiah, in the case involving businessman R Veeramani, citing the ongoing investigation into alleged financial transactions linked to the case.
Judge S Padma, presiding over the Special Court for cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, observed that the investigation was at an initial stage and that a substantial amount of money had changed hands.
“The police needed to investigate the transactions, and granting anticipatory bail at this stage could affect the probe,” the judge said.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Director General of Police (DGP) following information that several minor girls had allegedly been victimised by Veeramani, is investigating allegations of sexual abuse and an attempt to suppress the case by bribing officials to evade arrest. The police have accused Prakash of assisting Veeramani in selling properties worth several crores of rupees in Chennai and receiving a substantial amount for his assistance.
A Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against Prakash after the police found that he was abroad when they went to serve him a summons. He subsequently approached the special court seeking anticipatory bail, apprehending arrest in connection with the case.