Police response sought on Prakash’s anticipatory bail plea in Veeramani case

The SIT is probing allegations against businessman Gem Veeramani under the Pocso Act. The police claim that Prakash aided Veeramani in selling properties worth several crores of rupees in Chennai and received a substantial sum for his assistance.

A Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against Prakash after police learnt he was abroad when they went to serve him summons. After which, he approached the Chennai Pocso Special Court seeking anticipatory bail, apprehending arrest.