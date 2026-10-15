Police response sought on Prakash’s anticipatory bail plea in Veeramani case

CHENNAI: The Chennai Pocso Special Court has directed the police to file a response to the anticipatory bail plea filed by Prakash, son of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) general secretary N Kannaiah, in connection with the Veeramani case.
The SIT is probing allegations against businessman Gem Veeramani under the Pocso Act. The police claim that Prakash aided Veeramani in selling properties worth several crores of rupees in Chennai and received a substantial sum for his assistance.
A Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against Prakash after police learnt he was abroad when they went to serve him summons. After which, he approached the Chennai Pocso Special Court seeking anticipatory bail, apprehending arrest.
The petition came up for hearing before Judge S Padma of the Special Court for Pocso Act cases. Senior Advocate Abudukumar Rajarathinam, appearing for Prakash, submitted that his client had no connection with the alleged offences and that the financial transactions with Veeramani were purely business-related. He also submitted that Prakash had appeared cooperated with the investigation. The police sought time to respond to the plea. The judge adjourned the hearing to October 15, 2026.