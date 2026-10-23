Tamil Nadu

Gearbox shaft fault: Palani rope car online bookings suspended until November 5

The rope car service, which helps devotees travel from the foothills to the hill temple, was suspended on the morning of October 20 after a fault developed in its gearbox shaft
Palani rope car online bookings suspended until November 5
Rope carDaily Thanthi
Updated on

CHENNAI: Online booking for the rope car service at the Palani Murugan Temple has been suspended until November 5 following a gearbox shaft fault that forced the temporary halt of operations, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The rope car service, which helps devotees travel from the foothills to the hill temple, was suspended on the morning of October 20 after a fault developed in its gearbox shaft.

The damaged component has been sent to a company in Coimbatore for repairs.

When will the service resume?

The temple administration said the rope car service would resume after the repair work is completed and a test run is conducted.

Online bookings will remain suspended until November 5 in the meantime.

When was the annual maintenance carried out?

The rope car service operates depending on wind speed and undergoes monthly and annual maintenance to ensure the safety of devotees. This year's annual maintenance was carried out from July 20 to September 21, and the service resumed on September 22.

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How can devotees reach the hill temple?

Until the rope car service resumes, devotees have been advised to use the footpath, elephant path or electric train service to reach the hill temple.

Rope car
Palani Murugan Temple
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