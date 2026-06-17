Rope Car along Marina to launch by year-end: Mayor

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) ambitious plan to introduce a Rope Car service along the iconic Marina Beach is poised to take a significant step forward, with Mayor R Priya targeting a project launch by the end of this year.
The Mayor confirmed that while the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been finalised, the proposal is currently undergoing rigorous technical and financial scrutiny.
Speaking to DT Next, she emphasised that the project — one of the key announcements in GCC’s 2026-27 Budget — remains in its preliminary assessment phase. “We’re currently examining the technical and financial feasibility of implementing the project,” she added. “Since it involves substantial investment, the project is expected to be taken up before the end of the year. Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance will also be obtained before implementation begins.”
The concept, first proposed by Ward 104 Councillor TV Semmozhi in October 2022, envisions a 5-km ropeway from Labour Statue to Lighthouse, offering visitors panoramic aerial views of the coastline. In 2024, the GCC had floated tenders to appoint a consultant for a Detailed Feasibility Report, which included soil testing, economic analysis, and design specifications.
As part of these preliminary studies, a private agency conducted soil tests in February 2026, digging bore pits to a depth of approximately 30 feet. The exercise, however, faced initial opposition from fishermen near the Lighthouse area before being completed.
A significant hurdle has emerged regarding the project’s financial viability. A senior GCC official noted that the DPR identified considerable cost challenges, prompting the Corporation to explore alternative alignments.
“The GCC is reassessing the feasibility of constructing the ropeway along the adjacent service road rather than directly on the beach sand. This alternative is being explored to address concerns raised during the study,” he added.
GCC Commissioner GS Sameeran confirmed that the project was estimated to cost over Rs 100 crore and planned under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. “We’re yet to complete a comprehensive analysis and will hold further discussions with officials in the coming days,” he said.
Meanwhile, opposition persists from sections of the fishing community. K Bharathi, president, South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, criticised the previous administration’s handling of the project. “Soil testing was carried out without obtaining proper permission from local stakeholders. We hope the present government will reconsider before moving forward with the project,” he remarked.
The GCC maintained that all statutory clearances, including CRZ approvals, would be secured before any construction begins, ensuring the project balanced tourism potential with environmental and community concerns.