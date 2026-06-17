Rope Car along Marina to launch by year-end: Mayor

The Mayor confirmed that while the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been finalised, the proposal is currently undergoing rigorous technical and financial scrutiny.

Speaking to DT Next, she emphasised that the project — one of the key announcements in GCC’s 2026-27 Budget — remains in its preliminary assessment phase. “We’re currently examining the technical and financial feasibility of implementing the project,” she added. “Since it involves substantial investment, the project is expected to be taken up before the end of the year. Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance will also be obtained before implementation begins.”