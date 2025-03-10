Begin typing your search...
Gas leak from tanker truck causes panic near Madurai
Firefighters rushed to the spot and are working to control the gas leakage
CHENNAI: A gas leak from tanker truck carrying medical gas triggered panic in Aruppukkottai near Madurai on Monday.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, a tanker truck carrying medical gas collided with another truck which resulted into the leakage of medical gas.
Upon receiving the information, firefighters rushed to the spot and are working to control the gas leakage.
