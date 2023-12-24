Ganja rivalry: Petrol bomb hurled, 1 held

CHENNAI: City Police on Saturday arrested a youth who hurled a petrol bomb (molotov cocktail) at the balcony of his rival’s home in KK Nagar on Friday night over a rivalry in selling ganja.

The victim, Satish lived at a house on 63rd street in Tiruvalluvar colony, KK Nagar.

On Friday night, he was awaken by a blast near his windows and came to the balcony to find that some of the clothes on the clothesline and some wooden materials caught fire.

Police said that Satish (19) has three cases against him.

Based on the inputs provided by him, police detained his estranged friend, Harish.

Both of them are ganja peddlers and they got estranged after Satish’s friend, Kitcha attacked Harish in June this year.

Meanwhile, Kitcha died in a road accident recently after which Harish started threatening Sathish for interfering in business.

On Saturday, KK Nagar police arrested Harish for hurling the petrol bomb at Sathish’s balcony. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.