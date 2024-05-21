Ganja case: Savukku Shankar in Theni police custody for two days

MADURAI: The special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases in Madurai granted the police two-day custody of YouTuber Savukku Shankar accused of possessing ganja during his arrest on May 4.

The Palanichettipatti police in Theni district on May 4, booked Shankar and two of his associates under the NDPS Act for illegal possession of ganja. On that day, a special team of police from Coimbatore arrested Shankar in Theni after he’s charged with passing derogatory remarks against women cops.

Earlier, the Palanichettipatti police petitioned for a seven-day custody for interrogation. After hearing, the Special Court Judge M Chenkamalaselvan granted the police two days of custody and ordered the police to bring Shankar back within 3.30 pm, on Wednesday. Amidst tight security, Shankar was taken to Theni district for interrogation.

The Special Court adjourned Shankar’s bail plea hearing to May 23, sources said. Earlier, Shankar was sent from Coimbatore prison to Madurai with heavy police escort.

On May 8, Shankar was produced before a special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases in Madurai and was remanded in judicial custody till May 22. He was then brought back to be lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison. Meanwhile, the Theni police moved a petition seeking custody of Shankar to interrogate him in connection with the ganja case. As the case came up for hearing, Shankar was taken to be produced in the court in Madurai.

Cases were piling up against Shankar in police stations across Tamil Nadu.