Ganja case booked against ‘Savukku’ Shankar in Theni

YouTuber, who stayed along with two men in a private lodge in Palanichettipatti, was arrested by a special team

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 May 2024 4:44 PM GMT
MADURAI: Palanichettipatti police in Theni district booked a case against YouTuber Savukku Shankar after being charged with illegal possession of ganja on Saturday.

When the police checked his car, half kilo of ganja was found inside the vehicle.

Earlier, the YouTuber, who stayed along with two men in a private lodge in Palanichettipatti, was arrested by a special team from Coimbatore, sources said.

