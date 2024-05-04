Coimbatore police arrests Savukku Shankar over ‘obscene’ comments on women police officers

CHENNAI: YouTuber Savukku Shankar was arrested by by the cyber-crime wing of the Coimbatore City Police on Saturday.

According to sources, he was arrested based on a complaint against him for passing ‘obscene’ comments on women police officers in his recent interview.

Savukku has been arrested the offences committed under the following sections. 294(b), 509 and 353 IPC r/w section 4 of Tamil Nadu prohibition of harassment of Woman Act and Section 67 of Information Technology Act, 2000

Shankar was arrested by Coimbatore Cyber Crime police at Theni this morning and he is being brought to Coimbatore for further investigations, according to Daily Thanthi reports.



