Begin typing your search...

Police vehicle bringing Savukku Shankar to Coimbatore involved in minor accident

According to Daily Thanthi reports, Savukku Shankar and some police men in the vehicle were slightly injured and the first aid was given at a private hospital on the way to Coimbatore.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|4 May 2024 6:18 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-04 06:20:03.0  )
Police vehicle bringing Savukku Shankar to Coimbatore involved in minor accident
X

Savukku Shankar (File)

CHENNAI: The police vehicle bringing Savukku Shankar and the police officers to Coimbatore was involved in a minor accident in Dharapuram, while bringing him from Theni for further investigation.

According to Daily Thanthi reports, Savukku Shankar and some police men in the vehicle were slightly injured and the first aid was given at a private hospital on the way to Coimbatore.

Later, he was brought to Coimbatore in the same vehicle for further investigation.

Also Read:Coimbatore police arrests Savukku Shankar over ‘obscene’ comments on women police officers

Savukku Shankar was arrested by the cyber-crime wing of the Coimbatore City Police on Saturday for passing ‘obscene’ comments on women police officers in his recent interview.

Reports have surfaced that police are planning to present him in court after the investigation and potentially leading to imprisonment.

Tamil NaduSavukku ShankarSavukku Shankar caseaccident
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X