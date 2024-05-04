Police vehicle bringing Savukku Shankar to Coimbatore involved in minor accident

CHENNAI: The police vehicle bringing Savukku Shankar and the police officers to Coimbatore was involved in a minor accident in Dharapuram, while bringing him from Theni for further investigation.

According to Daily Thanthi reports, Savukku Shankar and some police men in the vehicle were slightly injured and the first aid was given at a private hospital on the way to Coimbatore.

Later, he was brought to Coimbatore in the same vehicle for further investigation.

Savukku Shankar was arrested by the cyber-crime wing of the Coimbatore City Police on Saturday for passing ‘obscene’ comments on women police officers in his recent interview.

Reports have surfaced that police are planning to present him in court after the investigation and potentially leading to imprisonment.