    Udayakumar who runs a rice mill at Koviloothu near Kadayam was abducted by the gang which threatened him to return the money he owed.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Nov 2024 7:18 AM IST
    Gang of four held for abducting Tenkasi rice mill owner
    Representative Image

    MADURAI: Police arrested a four-member gang for abducting a rice mill owner in Tenkasi.

    The accused have been identified as S Suryakumar (31), of Dhanalakshmi Nagar in Panruti, B Suresh (39), of Vilva Nagar in Panruti, S Harikrishnan of Pudupalayam in Cuddalore and N Pratheepan of Viralimalai of Pudukottai district, sources said on Saturday.

    Udayakumar who runs a rice mill at Koviloothu near Kadayam was abducted by the gang which threatened him to return the money he owed.

    Udayakumar had procured paddy from Suryakumar last year and did not pay the entire amount.

    DTNEXT Bureau

