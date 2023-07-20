Frustrated Ariyalur woman hangs self after killing 4-month-old son

TIRUCHY: A woman committed suicide after killing her four-month-old baby in Ariyalur on Wednesday. It is said, Rajeswari (27), a resident from Pennadam in Cuddalore lost her husband four months after the marriage and so she was living in her parents house at Kodukkur colony near Senthurai in Ariyalur for the past three years.

While Rajeswari was working at a textile firm in Tirupur, she had an affair and became pregnant. She returned to Ariyalur soon thereafter and delivered the baby boy. It turned four months on Tuesday.

Eversince, the baby was born, Rajeswari’s relatives asked her the details about the baby’s father. Frustrated she dropped the baby in a drum full of water on Wednesday afternoon and hanged herself in a tree close to the house.

On information, Kuvagam police retrieved both the bodies and sent them to Jayankondam GH. A case was registered and investigations are on.