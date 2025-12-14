From a tailor’s family to the Indian Air Force cockpit

CHENNAI: For R Ponsharmini, the road to the Indian Air Force (IAF) began in modest surroundings and years of quiet perseverance. On December 13, the young woman from Tirunelveli was commissioned as a Flying Officer, fulfilling a childhood dream shaped by sacrifice, resilience and unwavering determination.

Born in Tirunelveli and raised in Chennai, Ponsharmini grew up in a household where hard work was a daily lesson.

Both her parents are tailors, and the family’s limited means meant that ambition often had to contend with financial reality. Yet, those early struggles instilled in her a strong sense of discipline and self-belief.

An accomplished athlete in school and college, she was also an active NCC cadet and initially hoped to build a career in sports. Financial constraints, however, compelled her to refocus on academics. With the help of scholarships, she continued her education, while also working part-time as a child tutor and a tourist guide, to support her family.

After graduation, Ponsharmini joined a private firm where she worked alongside retired Armed Forces personnel. Listening to their experiences rekindled her aspiration to serve in uniform. Guided by renewed purpose, she began preparing for the IAF’s selection process. Her efforts paid off. She cleared the competitive stages and entered the Air Force Academy at Dundigal, Telangana and she was appointed as the Women Cadet Captain for the Autumn Term 2025.

However, the moment she had worked towards arrived at the Combined Graduation Parade on December 13, when she was commissioned as a Flying Officer. For Ponsharmini, the ceremony marked not just a professional milestone but the culmination of a journey defined by perseverance against odds.