Friend held for college student's murder near Tiruttani

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur district police on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old youth in connection with the murder of a college student whose dead body was found in a land in Thiruvalangadu police limits two days ago.

The deceased, Lokesh of Poondi village was murdered when he visited his grandmother's house in Narthavada.

On Friday, villagers found his body amidst the bushes and alerted the police after which police secured it and sent it to a hospital for post-mortem.

A police team that was probing Lokesh's murder found that he last spoke to his friend, Jegan, and questioned him.

During questioning, he confessed to the murder after a drunken brawl. Jegan was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.