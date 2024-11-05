Fresh PIL in Madras HC seeks to bring all ministers into dress code ambit

CHENNAI: In a fresh Public Interest Litigation (PIL) over the dress code of government servants in the State, a litigant has moved the Madras High Court seeking to direct the State to frame guidelines for the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and other ministers to follow proper dress code while discharging public duties.

If the previous case was restricted to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the present litigant P Praveen Samadhanam from Chennai moved the PIL bringing all the ministers and CM into the case.

Claiming that the deputy CM Udhayanidhi is often seen wearing casual attire (T-shirt and jeans pant) embroidered with DMK's symbol while discharging public duties as a minister of the State, the petitioner termed it violative of the Constitution. He contended that the Dy CM indirectly propagating for DMK in all public functions at the cost of the State exchequer is against the Constitution.

The litigant referred to the Tamil Nadu Secretariat office manual amended by a Government Order (GO) in 2019, which restricts that all government servants should follow the proper dress code by wearing formal attire. He also cited section 21 (12) (a) of the Indian Penal Code and submitted that the Chief Minister or a minister is undoubtedly a public servant, hence the Secretariat office manual prescribing dress code is also applicable to them, he submitted.

When the government servants come to the Assembly and the Secretariat dressed as per the order, how come the ministers and others evade it, the litigant argued. He also sought the court to direct the Deputy Chief Minister or other ministers to follow the proper dress code, or to frame a separate dress code for the public servants.