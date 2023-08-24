Fresh attack on Nagai fishers in sea by Tamil-speaking SL gang

TIRUCHY: In a fresh mid-sea attack for the second consecutive day by Sri Lankan gangs on Wednesday, seven fishermen from Nagapattinam were injured and one of them seriously. All of them have been admitted to the Nagapattinam GH.

While eight fishermen from Nagapattinam, who were attacked by the Sri Lankan gangs on Tuesday, the attack on Wednesday has intensified panic among fishing community in the delta region.

In the latest attack a 16-member gang reportedly from Sri Lanka jumped into two boats belonging to Nagapattinam fishermen and attacked them before fleeing with their equipment, including GPS, walkie-talkie, two mobile phones, 20 litres of diesel, 30 kg of fish and nets.

According to K Ramarajan (32), a fisherman from Vellapallam village in Nagapattinam, who sustained serious injury on his right arm, two mechanised boats (TN 06 MO 6878 and TN 06MO 8200) from his hamlet ventured into the sea on Tuesday.

While they were fishing 15 nautical miles east of Arukattuthurai, around 16 Tamil speaking unidentified Sri Lankan men came on a fibre boat, jumped into the boats of TN men and started assaulting them with lethal weapons during wee hours of Wednesday.

“While we were trying to retaliate, they took away our tools, gadgets and catch and escaped from the spot. Soon, we returned to shore and lodged a complaint with the Coastal Security Group in Vedaranyam,” he said.

Ramarajan, in his complaint said, he, along with Vaithyanathasamy (45) and S Selvaraj (50) were in one boat and V Arun Pandi (35), M Kannan (40), P Saminathan (28) and N Pradeepam (20) were in another boat.

While Ramarajan and his companions sustained injuries, the crew from the other boat escaped without injuries but both lost their valuables, he said. Based on the complaint, the Coastal Security Group personnel registered a case against 16 unidentified Sri Lankan men under IPC Section 397 (dacoity, robbery and causing grievous injury). Further investigations are on.