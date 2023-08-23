OPS urges EAM Jaishankar to ensure safety of TN fishermen

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Wednesday flagged the issue over attack on Tamil Nadu fishermen by a gang of sea pirates from Sri Lankan country and took away their belonging and urged the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s immediate intervention to ensure the safety and livelihood of the Tamil Nadu fishermen.

Drawing the attention of the union minister over an attack on Indian fishermen by a group of sea pirates from Sri Lanka when they were fishing, Panneerselvam in a letter to the minister said the pirates inflicted serious injuries to 15 fishermen, who are natives of Arukattuthurai and Pusphavanam in Nagapattinam district, and snatched their equipment like GPS, walkie-talkie, fishing nets and other belongings. The incident took place on August 22.

“The fishermen community in TN is in a highly agitated mood and expected quick and decisive action by the Government of India. Fishermen Associations have also appealed to find a permanent solution to the issue that has hit their livelihood,” he said in the letter and requested the minister’s attention on the issue and ensure that such incidents not repeat in the future.