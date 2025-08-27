Free us from jobs like collecting empty bottles, urge Tasmac staff

TIRUCHY: The Tasmac employees on Tuesday alleged that the Tasmac administration has been forcing them to collect empty bottles and stock them using their money. They staged a protest in Thanjavur, demanding to be freed from such odd jobs.

According to the protestors, the collection of empty bottles initially began in the hilly areas and has gradually been extended across the State.

They noted that the system is scheduled to begin in Thanjavur from September 1, and the Tasmac has asked the employees to stock empty bottles separately and bear the entire expenses.

“We have already been forced to collect Rs 10 per bottle additionally, which is tiresome. Now, the administration has asked us to collect empty bottles and store them in a separate place. The officials also said that no extra money would be allocated for this, and the staff must face the expenses. This will add to the burden and mental anxiety,” the protesting employees said.

They raised slogans in support of their demands and warned that the protest would be intensified if their demands were not met.