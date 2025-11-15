Free meal scheme for GCC workers to be extended to all local bodies: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Stalin on Saturday launched the meal scheme for the cleanliness workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) at Kalaivanar Arangam, along with a series of welfare announcements, including the allotment of residential houses and new assistance measures.

He said that the meal scheme would be expanded to cover cleanliness workers in all other corporations and municipalities in Tamil Nadu from December 6.

The CM also announced that 300-square-foot restrooms with changing rooms, toilets and other facilities would be constructed in all 200 wards for cleanliness workers. The scheme will benefit 31,373 cleanliness workers across 200 wards of the Corporation. It provides free meals in the morning, afternoon and night on a rotational basis. Stalin flagged off vehicles designated to deliver the meals and interacted with the workers.

S Ebinaser, a cleanliness worker from Ward 26 in the Madhavaram zone, welcomed the initiative, saying: “We start work early in the morning, and by the end of duty we’re exhausted. Usually, we have only tea before going home. This scheme, and routine quality checks, will ensure the food is safe and nutritious.”

Under the scheme, permanent and SHG workers, malaria workers, sanitation staff employed by private contractors, workers in Urban Habitat Development Board housing sites, graveyard workers, toilet cleaning staff under public–private partnerships, park and playground workers, and road workers involved in field duties will receive hygienic meals packed in insulated thermal bags and stainless steel tiffin boxes.