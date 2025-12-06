Free dhoti-sarees clear all quality checks, Minister R Gandhi tells leader of opposition

CHENNAI: Handlooms and Textiles Minister R Gandhi on Friday said dhotis and sarees for the upcoming Pongal festival were being produced using quality yarn.

Responding to Opposition Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami’s claim that 17 lakh dhotis had been rejected due to poor material, he said the State’s free dhoti-saree scheme ensured steady employment for 2,800 handloom weavers, 11,300 pedal-loom weavers and 66,000 power-loom weavers.

Rejecting allegations of substandard products, he said that during this year’s quality inspection, about 13 lakh dhotis supplied by cooperative societies were found to contain more polyester than the permitted level for poly-cotton yarn. These were rejected and kept at procurement agencies.

He said all dhotis and sarees undergo 100% quality checks at Co-optex, the Tamil Nadu Handloom Development Corporation and the Tamil Nadu Khadi Board. Only those that meet standards are sent to the Civil Supplies Corporation for distribution. He said this procedure was followed for the Pongal 2025 scheme as well.