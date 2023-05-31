Begin typing your search...
Free bus travel for students in uniform: TN transport dept
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Transport Department has directed government buses to facilitate free travel for students in uniform.
The department warned of severe action against bus conductors if the students wearing uniform or carrying free bus-pass get deboarded.
The notification also informed that the students could use the free bus-pass of the previous academic year.
