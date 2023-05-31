Begin typing your search...

Free bus travel for students in uniform: TN transport dept

The department warned of severe action against bus conductors if the students get deboarded.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|31 May 2023 4:08 AM GMT
Free bus travel for students in uniform: TN transport dept
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Transport Department has directed government buses to facilitate free travel for students in uniform.

The department warned of severe action against bus conductors if the students wearing uniform or carrying free bus-pass get deboarded.

The notification also informed that the students could use the free bus-pass of the previous academic year.

Tamil Nadufree bus travel for studentsStudents in uniformFree travel for students in uniformSchool students
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X