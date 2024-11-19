Foxconn to expand its Sriperumbudur unit, to add 22000 jobs

CHENNAI: Foxconn, the world's largest electronics manufacturer, is expanding its facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, with an investment of Rs 1,792 crore.

According to Foxconn International Holdings India Developer Private Limited, it has submitted a proposal of expansion of the existing special economic zone in Sriperumbudur SIPCOT industrial park.

The expansion will add 20,000 jobs and increase the construction area to 4.79 lakh square feet.

This move is part of Foxconn's plans to broaden its manufacturing capabilities in India beyond just assembling Apple smartphones.

The company is considering starting iPad assembly at its Sriperumbudur facility, which could potentially reduce iPhone costs and make them more competitive in the Indian market.