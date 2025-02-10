Four youngsters place huge stones on train track to record reels near Tirunelveli

CHENNAI: In a shocking incident, four youngsters including two minors, allegedly placed obstacles on a train track near Tirunelveli to record "reels" that could be posted on social media for views.

The Tirunelveli - Tiruchendur Express had a narrow escape after the engine driver noticed the obstacles and alerted the police, according to a Maalaimalar report.

On Friday evening, when the Tirunelveli to Tiruchendur Express was nearing Veerapandianpattinam around 8 pm, the engine driver spotted a fence and huge stones on the tracks.

Even as he attempted to slow the train down it ran over two massive stones and came to a halt.

Suspecting foul play, he immediately alerted the Nellai railway junction police who rushed to the spot to clear the obstacle and gave clearance for the train to proceed after 15 minute delay.

On further investigation, cops found that the stones were placed on the tracks deliberately by four youngsters from Adaikalapuram of which two aged 19 and 18 were siblings and the other two were minors.

During the enquiry, the boys admitted that they placed the stones on the tracks on purpose to make a reel they could post on social media.

Following this, the siblings were arrested and the minor boys were warned and sent home after a four-hour special awareness session at the juvenile court about acting responsibly in the future.