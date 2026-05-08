Four TN Congress MLAs fly to Hyderabad amid government formation uncertainty

CHENNAI: Adding another episode of drama to the intense political developments surrounding government formation in the State, four Congress MLAs from Tamil Nadu left for Hyderabad on Friday night.
According to party sources, Viswanathan, S Rajesh Kumar, Jamal Mohamed, and Tharaki boarded a flight to Hyderabad around 7 pm following instructions from the Congress high command.
The move comes at a crucial stage in politics after Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by C Joseph Vijay, emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections with 107 seats. With 118 MLAs required to form the government, TVK had sought support from the Congress, Left parties, and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).
Earlier, all five Congress MLAs had reportedly submitted letters extending support to Vijay. However, as TVK was still short of the required numbers, leading to prolonged political uncertainty through the day.
Later, the State leaderships of the CPM and CPI also extended support, adding two seats each to TVK’s number, taking it to 116 – closer to the majority mark but not yet reaching there.
Amid concerns over possible poaching attempts targeting legislators, the Congress leadership is said to have instructed its MLAs to move temporarily to Congress-ruled Telangana.
Interestingly, Congress MLA Praveen did not travel along with the four legislators. Sources said he is likely to travel separately, while others said he has already reached Bengaluru.