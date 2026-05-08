Four TN Congress MLAs fly to Hyderabad amid government formation uncertainty

Earlier, all five Congress MLAs had reportedly submitted letters extending support to Vijay. However, as TVK was still short of the required numbers, leading to prolonged political uncertainty through the day.

Later, the State leaderships of the CPM and CPI also extended support, adding two seats each to TVK’s number, taking it to 116 – closer to the majority mark but not yet reaching there.

Amid concerns over possible poaching attempts targeting legislators, the Congress leadership is said to have instructed its MLAs to move temporarily to Congress-ruled Telangana.

Interestingly, Congress MLA Praveen did not travel along with the four legislators. Sources said he is likely to travel separately, while others said he has already reached Bengaluru.