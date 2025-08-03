Begin typing your search...

    The report stated that the four had been repeatedly involved in criminal activities, including attempted murder, assault, robbery, and vandalism of public property.

    3 Aug 2025 1:40 PM IST
    Four Tirunelveli youth detained under Goondas Act for murder bid, robbery
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: Tirunelveli district police have arrested four people in connection with an attempted murder and robbery case and have booked them under the Goondas Act.

    According to a Daily Thanthi report, the accused have been identified as Isakkimuthu alias Mukesh (20), Sunilraj (19), Muthu (21), and Ganesamoorthi (22).

    The report stated that the four had been repeatedly involved in criminal activities, including attempted murder, assault, robbery, and vandalism of public property.

    Ambasamudram Police Inspector Shanmugavel submitted a request to the Tirunelveli District Superintendent of Police (SP) seeking action against the accused under the Goondas Act.

    Based on SP Silambarasan’s recommendation and under the orders of District Collector Sukumar, all four were detained under the Goondas Act and lodged in Palayamkottai Central Prison.

