Four sentenced to life for 2012 kidnap, murder of marine engineer; one acquitted

The victim, a 29-year-old marine engineer named Dillibabu alias Venkatesh, was kidnapped on February 6, 2012, from Maduravoyal. Later, he was murdered, and his body burned in Tiruvannamalai.



According to police, the crime stemmed from a financial dispute between the victim and the prime suspect, Gokul alias Gokulakrishnan (38), a neighbour. Dillibabu had lent money to Gokulakrishnan, and when demands for repayment escalated, he allegedly conspired to kill Dillibabu.



He enlisted four accomplices – Karmegam, Boobalan, Rajkumar, and Sundaresan – who abducted Dillibabu as he was returning home in his car. The group took him to a remote location in Tiruvannamalai, strangled him, burned the body, and fled with his gold jewellery.