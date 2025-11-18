Four sentenced to 7-year RI for dacoity in Nellai

MADURAI: The trial court in Tirunelveli on Monday sentenced four accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for dacoity. According to the prosecution, the incident occurred near Keelanatham–Vellimalai in 2017 under Tirunelveli taluk police limits, where Packia Prakash (28), an employee of a private finance company from Manappadaiveedu, was robbed off cash and a mobile phone.

A case was registered and thoroughly investigated. Upon completion of the investigation, a final report was filed before the Court. During the trial before the Additional Sub Court, Tirunelveli, the accused, including Nishanth (31) of Rajavallipuram (history-sheeter/A-category rowdy), Mathibalan (31), Arumugaraj (27) of Keelaputhaneri, and Anand (27) of Duraiyur, were found guilty of dacoity.

After examining the witnesses, Judge S. Kalyana Marimuthu pronounced the sentence. Notably, 27 history-sheeters have been convicted in Tirunelveli district so far this year — including 22 in murder cases, two in attempt-to-murder cases, two in Pocso cases, and one in the dacoity case, sources said.