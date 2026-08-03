Four ministers stare at exit as TN CM Vijay plans first Cabinet overhaul

CHENNAI: Armed with a confidential review that studied the performance and activities of his ministers, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is set to undertake his first Cabinet reshuffle, with four ministers, including one from Congress, likely to be dropped, highly placed sources told DT Next.
The reshuffle, expected soon after the Budget session concludes in September, is also likely to witness the redistribution of key portfolios, they said, adding that some of the recent inductees from AIADMK are also pushing hard for a place in the Cabinet once they win the yet-to-be-announced bypoll.
Sources said the exercise is being driven by a confidential performance review commissioned by the Chief Minister and prepared by Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar.
"The Chief Minister has sought a comprehensive report on every minister's performance. The reshuffle will be based entirely on those findings," a source said.
According to sources, Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan, Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister K Jagadeshwari, and Human Resources Management Minister D Sarathkumar are expected to be shown the door.
The Chief Minister has sought a comprehensive report on every minister's performance. The reshuffle will be based entirely on those findings
- Sources
"Despite repeated warnings from the Chief Minister, serious allegations have continued to dog Viswanathan and Vijay Tamilan Parthiban. Jagadeshwari has come under scrutiny over allegations of violence involving party workers and alleged links with history sheeters, while Sarathkumar has faced allegations of consuming narcotic substances in a public place. These factors have weighed heavily in the leadership's assessment," multiple sources said.
The shake-up is also expected to alter the portfolios of Ministers S Keerthana and S Kamali of TVK, and S Rajesh Kumar of the Congress. While the changes involving Keerthana and Kamali are understood to stem from an internal assessment of their administrative performance and handling of departments, Rajesh Kumar is likely to be entrusted with a more prominent portfolio than Tourism.
Ally VCK's representative Vanni Arasu is also learnt to be in contention for a key berth, although the final call rests with Vijay.
Highly placed sources further indicated that the September exercise may only be the first phase, which is primarily administrative in nature. The next round will be more about pure politics, during which the leaders from AIADMK who quit their MLA post and joined the TVK will be accommodated. However, there is no clarity on bypoll date for these seats, as the matter is now with the Madras High Court.
Hence, the chief minister has decided to go ahead with the first phase of rejig after the budget session, and the next one after the polls, sources said. “Another Cabinet reshuffle is expected after the by-polls; C Vijayabaskar, MR Vijayabhaskar, and Maragatham Kumaravel are among those likely to be inducted," the sources added.
Despite repeated warnings from the Chief Minister, serious allegations have continued to dog Viswanathan and Vijay Tamilan Parthiban. Jagadeshwari has come under scrutiny over allegations of violence involving party workers and alleged links with history sheeters, while Sarathkumar has faced allegations of consuming narcotic substances in a public place
– multiple sources