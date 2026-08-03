Four ministers stare at exit as TN CM Vijay plans first Cabinet overhaul

Ally VCK's representative Vanni Arasu is also learnt to be in contention for a key berth, although the final call rests with Vijay.

Highly placed sources further indicated that the September exercise may only be the first phase, which is primarily administrative in nature. The next round will be more about pure politics, during which the leaders from AIADMK who quit their MLA post and joined the TVK will be accommodated. However, there is no clarity on bypoll date for these seats, as the matter is now with the Madras High Court.

Hence, the chief minister has decided to go ahead with the first phase of rejig after the budget session, and the next one after the polls, sources said. “Another Cabinet reshuffle is expected after the by-polls; C Vijayabaskar, MR Vijayabhaskar, and Maragatham Kumaravel are among those likely to be inducted," the sources added.