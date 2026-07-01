TN Cabinet reshuffle likely over controversies, compulsions

At least two ministers may be dropped and new faces, mostly likely to be from the AIADMK MLAs who resigned and joined in the TVK weeks, will be inducted into the Cabinet, sources told DT Next.

Among the ones facing risk of being dropped are Human Resources Management Minister D Sarathkumar and Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister K Jegadeshwari.

“The Chief Minister and the party leadership have reviewed the developments involving both ministers and are dissatisfied with the manner in which the issues have unfolded,” a person in the know said.

The controversy surrounding Sarathkumar after an old video of him consuming narcotics brought him and the government under avoidable scrutiny.