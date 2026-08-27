Four-member ministerial team leaves for Delhi to coordinate rescue of Tamils stranded in Nepal

Ministers Aadhav Arjuna, Rajmohan, Vinoth and Thennarasu departed from Chennai on an Air India flight at 8.20 p.m. The team will coordinate with the Union government and Indian Embassy officials to provide immediate medical and other assistance to those affected.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport before his departure, School Education Minister Raj Mohan said preliminary information indicated that around 103 people from Tamil Nadu could have travelled to Nepal. Of them, 26 had been rescued so far.

“Those who travelled in groups can be contacted easily. However, there are difficulties in reaching some who travelled in smaller groups or individually. Their families have also been contacting the government for information,” he said.