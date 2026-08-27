Four-member ministerial team leaves for Delhi to coordinate rescue of Tamils stranded in Nepal

CHENNAI: A four-member team of Tamil Nadu Ministers left for New Delhi on Thursday (August 27) night to coordinate with the Centre the rescue and relief operations for Tamils stranded in Nepal following flash floods, and to ensure their safe and speedy return to the State.
Ministers Aadhav Arjuna, Rajmohan, Vinoth and Thennarasu departed from Chennai on an Air India flight at 8.20 p.m. The team will coordinate with the Union government and Indian Embassy officials to provide immediate medical and other assistance to those affected.
Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport before his departure, School Education Minister Raj Mohan said preliminary information indicated that around 103 people from Tamil Nadu could have travelled to Nepal. Of them, 26 had been rescued so far.
“Those who travelled in groups can be contacted easily. However, there are difficulties in reaching some who travelled in smaller groups or individually. Their families have also been contacting the government for information,” he said.
The Minister said the government had received information that those who could not be contacted were not facing any immediate threat to their lives.
More than 70 bridges and over 40 connecting roads have been damaged in the disaster-hit areas, making road rescue operations and transportation of rescued persons difficult. Rescue efforts have therefore been intensified through both road and air routes, he said.
More than 900 calls seeking rescue assistance had been received by Thursday afternoon, and officials were responding to the continuing calls.
The Chief Minister was being briefed on the situation every hour, Mr Raj Mohan said, adding that arrangements were being made to bring the stranded Tamils to Delhi and from there safely to Tamil Nadu.
“The Tamil Nadu government stands with the affected people in their distress and suffering,” he said.