Tamil Nadu

Four killed as car rams omnibus on NH near Perambalur

The car travelling behind the Omnibus, crashed into it on the national highway near Perambalur
Car rams omnibus on NH near Perambalur
Car rams omnibus on NH near PerambalurMaalaimalar
Updated on

CHENNAI: Four people were killed and four others injured after a car travelling at high speed rammed into an Omnibus on the national highway near Perambalur in the early hours of Thursday (September 24).

According to a Maalaimalar report, the accident occurred while the occupants of the car were returning to Chennai after attending a wedding in Ramanathapuram district.

The car travelling behind the Omnibus, crashed into it on the national highway near Perambalur.

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While four people, including a youth from Ramanathapuram district, were killed in the accident, four others, including women, sustained injuries.

The seriously injured are undergoing treatment at the Perambalur Government Hospital.

accident
Omnibus
Perambalur
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