Four killed as car rams omnibus on NH near Perambalur

CHENNAI: Four people were killed and four others injured after a car travelling at high speed rammed into an Omnibus on the national highway near Perambalur in the early hours of Thursday (September 24).
According to a Maalaimalar report, the accident occurred while the occupants of the car were returning to Chennai after attending a wedding in Ramanathapuram district.
The car travelling behind the Omnibus, crashed into it on the national highway near Perambalur.
While four people, including a youth from Ramanathapuram district, were killed in the accident, four others, including women, sustained injuries.
The seriously injured are undergoing treatment at the Perambalur Government Hospital.