Four key Kerala-bound express trains to get modern LHB coaches

CHENNAI: In a move addressing long-standing passenger grievances, the Southern Railway has announced the modernisation of 4 major express trains connecting TN and Kerala. Starting February 2026, these trains will be upgraded with LHB coaches, replacing the rolling stock that’s notorious for poorly maintained toilets and faulty fittings.

The decision follows years of persistent complaints from commuters about uncomfortable and, at times, unsafe travel conditions. The upgrade promises enhanced safety, better ride quality, and improved onboard amenities across these busy routes.

Mangaluru-Chennai trains will now have 22 coaches, including a first AC-cum-AC 2-tier coach, one AC 2-tier, 5 AC 3-tier coaches, 9 Sleeper Class coaches, 4 General Second Class coaches, a disabled-friendly Second Class coach, and a luggage-cum-brake van.

Chennai-Alleppey and Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram routes will have a 20-coach formation, with three AC 3-tier coaches instead of 5.

Sheba Oommen, who frequently travels from Chennai to Thrissur on Alleppey Express, the announcement is a relief. “In the sleeper class, the lock of the middle berth doesn’t fall properly in its place. The people in the lower and middle berths have to travel with the constant fear of accidents,” she shared, also citing poorly maintained toilets and a lack of comfort even in AC coaches.

The conversion will be implemented in a phased manner from February for the following:

Train 12602/12601 Mangaluru Central-Chennai Central Superfast Mail: LHB rakes from Mangaluru from February 3, and from Chennai from February 2

Train 22638/22637 Mangaluru Central-MGR Chennai Central West Coast Express: From Mangaluru from February 1, and from Chennai from February 4

Train 22639/22640 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Alleppey Superfast Express: From Chennai from February 1, and from Alleppey from February 2

Train 12695/12696 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Superfast Express: From Chennai from February 3, and from Thiruvananthapuram from February 4