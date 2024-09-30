Four private schools get hoax bomb threat via email in Madurai

MADURAI: Four private schools in Madurai received bomb threats through email on Monday after which parents rushed to the schools in a panic to bring back their children home. Based on the alert, the police personnel and the bomb detection, dog, and disposal Squads conducted thorough searches in schools located in Ponmeni, Narimedu, Nagamalai Pudukottai, and Teppakulam.

However, the squads found no evidence of explosives or bombs and investigations revealed that the threat was a hoax, sources said. Some parents after turning up at a school in Ponmeni said they got to know about the bomb threat through media and a WhatsApp group.

The parents were pacified by the administration to not panic as the squads conducted a thorough search.

Because the quarterly examinations were under way, the management didn’t encourage the parents to take their children with them home. However, many parents were upset that the school administration didn’t inform them immediately.