Four held for anti-Hindu act in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy police on Friday arrested four persons belonging to Aintham Tamil Sangam, a registered organisation, on charges of burning the portrait of the Hindu God Ram.

According to police, on September 28, a group of around 100 members from Aintham Tamil Sangam gathered at Ayanputhur near Navalpattu in Tiruchy and placed the portrait of Ram with fodder and burnt with slogans raising in praise of Ravanan. They also continued to sing songs in praise of Ravanan and shared the video on social media.

This had triggered an unrest among the people and the police constable Karthik, in charge of monitoring social media, complained to the Tiruchy Cyber Crime police.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered, and on Thursday, the police arrested S Adaikalaraj (30) from Viralimalai and sent him to prison.

On Friday, the police arrested R Thilageswaran (31) from Ramanathapuram, K Napoleon (31) from Namakkal and S Vasantha Kumar (28) from Kallakurichi.

The SP Selvanagarathnam warned of severe action against those who were involved in such offences.